New York City, NY

The Theodore Roosevelt statue in front of New York's Museum of Natural History will finally be removed

By Ganesh Setty, Leah Asmelash, CNN
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA controversial statue of Theodore Roosevelt will finally be moved from its current location after years of debate -- and one year after a formal request for its removal. The statue debuted in 1940 and stands in front of the American Museum of Natural History in New York. It features the 26th president on horseback flanked by a Native American man on one side and an African man on the other -- conveying a "racial hierarchy that the museum and members of the public have long found disturbing," wrote the museum in its initial removal request last June.

