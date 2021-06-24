Harvest Drought-stressed Small Grains as Forage
The unprecedented hot, dry weather in the upper Midwest continues to deteriorate large acreages of the small grains. In some cases, grain yield potential has declined to a point where harvesting the small grains as forage may make more sense than waiting to harvest the crop as grain, according to North Dakota State University and University of Minnesota Extension specialists. Reports of producers chopping small grains for forage already have come in from dry areas of North Dakota.www.tsln.com
