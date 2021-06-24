‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’ Mid-Season Trailer Promises More Clone Trooper Confrontation

Star Wars: The Mandalorian's third season isn't expected to hit Disney+ until next year, but fans should get the highly-anticipated The Book of Boba Fett at the end of this year. Recently, ComicBook.com spoke with Ming-Na Wen (Fennec Shand) and she teased "probably there will be some similarities" between The Book of Boba Fett and The Mandalorian. If you've been curious what season three of The Mandalorian will be like, stuntman Brendan Wayne recently spoke with the Star Wars Sessions podcast and teased the third season will be more like the show's first.