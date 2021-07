Last week, Microsoft unveiled Windows 11, the “next-generation” of its industry-leading desktop operating system that will serve as the foundation for the operating system for the next decade. The Windows 11 update brings many major changes, such as a new Start menu, a completely redesigned user interface based on the Fluent Design language, and integration with Microsoft Teams. While there are plenty of reasons to get excited about Windows 11 – which is offered as a free Windows 10 update – it looked like many PC users would miss out on the big update.