Baseball: Fairview again staves off elimination, beats Mountain Vista to reach Class 5A’s final day
LAKEWOOD — Facing elimination for a third straight game, Fairview again turned the baseball over to southpaw Finley Daecher on Thursday morning. The No. 2 arm in the Knights’ rotation scattered 10 hits to allow just two runs in his latest gem on the mound as No. 8 seeded Fairview topped high-powered No. 4 Mountain Vista, 4-2, at Keli McGregor Field at Coca Cola All-Star Park to reach the final day of the Class 5A postseason.www.bocopreps.com
