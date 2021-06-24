A Heavenly Summer Wedding Within the Redwood Forest of Carmel’s Santa Lucia Preserve

Sarah Elizabeth Requa and Samuel Finley Ewing IV. (Photo by Liz Banfield) Imagine walking among towering sequoias in the Redwood Forest outside Carmel, branches forming an intricate canopy as dramatic as a gothic church. The fragrance of hundreds of plants combine to form a heavenly scent that can never be bottled. The calming silence is only occasionally interrupted by the staccato rat-a-tat of a woodpecker. Now imagine this is the backdrop of your wedding. During the chaotic year we’ll call Pandemic 2020, Sarah Elizabeth Requa and Samuel Finley Ewing IV chose this very location for their ceremony.