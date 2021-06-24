Cancel
Mayor-elect arrested in Mexico in killing of candidate

By Associated Press
sandiegouniontribune.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe mayor-elect of a small town in Mexico has been arrested for allegedly masterminding the killing of the candidate he replaced in the June 6 elections, prosecutors said Thursday. Omar Ramírez Fuentes won the election in the town of Cazones because of the popularity of René Tovar, who was shot...

A San Diego deputy sheriff failed to conduct a mandatory safety check on an inmate who died from a drug overdose last year, an independent investigation has found. Blake Edward Wilson died Jan. 26, 2020 at the San Diego Central Jail, 10 days after he was booked into custody. According to court records, Wilson struggled with drug addiction and was disbarred from practicing law a little more than a year before his death.

