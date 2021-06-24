Valley Art Gallery Announces a New Exhibition Featuring Dee Tivenan
Our new spring selection of artwork has been augmented by the paintings of Dee Tivenan, our featured artist. Her series, titled “Layers of the Heart” is dedicated to Dorothy Gerson who recently died a few weeks short of her 100th birthday. Dorothy was caring, empathic and devoted her life to helping others. She also was an avid art collector. Many of these paintings are quiet, symbolizing both grief and hope.www.kkdv.com
