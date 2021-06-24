Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Walnut Creek, CA

Valley Art Gallery Announces a New Exhibition Featuring Dee Tivenan

kkdv.com
 19 days ago

Our new spring selection of artwork has been augmented by the paintings of Dee Tivenan, our featured artist. Her series, titled “Layers of the Heart” is dedicated to Dorothy Gerson who recently died a few weeks short of her 100th birthday. Dorothy was caring, empathic and devoted her life to helping others. She also was an avid art collector. Many of these paintings are quiet, symbolizing both grief and hope.

www.kkdv.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Entertainment
City
Walnut Creek, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Gallery#Art Collector#New Spring
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Arts
Related
MilitaryCBS News

Top U.S. commander in Afghanistan steps down as troops withdraw

The top U.S. commander in Afghanistan, General Scott Miller, stepped down on Monday, symbolizing the end of America's 20-year military mission in the country. Washington Post reporter Missy Ryan joins "Red and Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with more on military operations there going forward and why some intelligence officials fear a Taliban takeover soon after the U.S. withdrawal.
AfricaPosted by
Reuters

Worst violence in years spreads in South Africa as grievances boil over

JOHANNESBURG, July 13 (Reuters) - Crowds clashed with police and ransacked or set ablaze shopping malls in cities across South Africa on Tuesday, with dozens of people reported killed, as grievances unleashed by the jailing of ex-president Jacob Zuma boiled over into the worst violence in years. Protests that followed...
TV SeriesPosted by
CBS News

"The Crown," "The Mandalorian" and "WandaVision" lead 2021 Emmy nominations

The nominations for the 73rd annual Emmy Awards were announced Tuesday with streaming channels taking a large and decisive lead in the battle against traditional cable shows. Netflix's "The Crown" and Disney+'s "The Mandalorian" tied for the most nominations with each show receiving 24 each. Not far behind, Marvel's "WandaVision" received 23 nominations, including one for the song "Agatha All Along."
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

U.S. support grows as Cubans take to the streets to protest: "We've been fighting this fight for a long time"

President Biden is expressing support for demonstrators in Cuba after thousands of people took to the streets in one of the country's biggest protests in decades. "The U.S. stands firmly with the people of Cuba as they assert their universal rights. And we call on the government of Cuba to refrain from violence in their attempt to silence the voices of the people of Cuba," he said.

Comments / 1

Community Policy