Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
El Paso, TX

United Way of El Paso forms new department focused on philanthropy and engagement

By El Paso Inc. staff
elpasoinc.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnited Way of El Paso County has merged its resource development department and marketing and communications department into one to “deepen the connection and engagement with donors and to better showcase how donor dollars transform lives throughout El Paso,” according to the nonprofit. The new department of philanthropy and engagement will also work to improve the nonprofit’s digital communication efforts. The new department includes Elizabeth Gamez, vice president of philanthropy and engagement; Margaux Dalbin, assistant director of philanthropy; Carlos Armendariz, assistant director of communications and engagement; Sarah Raschbaum, donor relations manager; Samantha Fierro, development specialist; Julia Hettiger, marketing and communications specialist; and Cindiley Ojeda Muñoz, marketing intern. The United Way also recently received an $8,000 grant to support family literacy from the Dollar General Literacy Foundation.

www.elpasoinc.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Society
El Paso County, TX
Government
City
El Paso, TX
El Paso, TX
Society
El Paso County, TX
Society
County
El Paso County, TX
Local
Texas Government
El Paso, TX
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charity#The United Way
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Philanthropy
News Break
United Way
News Break
Politics
News Break
Charities
Related
MilitaryCBS News

Top U.S. commander in Afghanistan steps down as troops withdraw

The top U.S. commander in Afghanistan, General Scott Miller, stepped down on Monday, symbolizing the end of America's 20-year military mission in the country. Washington Post reporter Missy Ryan joins "Red and Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with more on military operations there going forward and why some intelligence officials fear a Taliban takeover soon after the U.S. withdrawal.
AfricaPosted by
Reuters

Worst violence in years spreads in South Africa as grievances boil over

JOHANNESBURG, July 13 (Reuters) - Crowds clashed with police and ransacked or set ablaze shopping malls in cities across South Africa on Tuesday, with dozens of people reported killed, as grievances unleashed by the jailing of ex-president Jacob Zuma boiled over into the worst violence in years. Protests that followed...
POTUSNBC News

First lady Jill Biden to head to Tokyo Olympics, lead U.S. delegation

For the second time, Jill Biden will head to the Olympic Games to lead the U.S. delegation. But for the Tokyo Games, she'll do so without her husband, President Joe Biden. The couple led the delegation for the Winter Games in Vancouver, Canada, in 2010 when Joe Biden was vice president.
Wilmington, DEPosted by
Reuters

Musk defends timing of Tesla's $2.6 bln deal for SolarCity

WILMINGTON, Del., July 13 (Reuters) - Elon Musk told a judge on Tuesday Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) had to buy SolarCity in 2016 because the failing solar panel company was essential to the electric vehicle maker's long-term goal of accelerating the transition to sustainable energy. The celebrity chief executive completed about...

Comments / 0

Community Policy