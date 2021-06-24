United Way of El Paso forms new department focused on philanthropy and engagement

United Way of El Paso County has merged its resource development department and marketing and communications department into one to “deepen the connection and engagement with donors and to better showcase how donor dollars transform lives throughout El Paso,” according to the nonprofit. The new department of philanthropy and engagement will also work to improve the nonprofit’s digital communication efforts. The new department includes Elizabeth Gamez, vice president of philanthropy and engagement; Margaux Dalbin, assistant director of philanthropy; Carlos Armendariz, assistant director of communications and engagement; Sarah Raschbaum, donor relations manager; Samantha Fierro, development specialist; Julia Hettiger, marketing and communications specialist; and Cindiley Ojeda Muñoz, marketing intern. The United Way also recently received an $8,000 grant to support family literacy from the Dollar General Literacy Foundation.