A 9-Year Old Concept and the Toyota GR86 Could Lead To A New Lexus Sportscar

Lexus sits in a weird position within the automotive industry. It serves as Toyota’s luxury arm and yet it still offers a total of two coupes – something that’s a bit of a mystery considering SUVs are king and the coupe segment is slowly dying. I’m talking about, of course, the Lexus RC and the Lexus LC, the former of which can be had in RC F form with 472 horsepower, and the latter of which offers as much as 471 horsepower in its range-topping LC5 500 trim level. So, Lexus has, essentially, two performance coupes, and a new rumor hints that a third, more compact sports coupe could be on the way.