The Beef Check Off was enacted in 1985 and implemented in 1988 which is over 30 years ago. A lot has changed since then. I would expect a properly functioning Checkoff would need to evolve as well. Bringing the Checkoff to a referendum does not mean one does not support a Checkoff. To me, it means that a person is simply not satisfied with the way it is currently run and how the money is being spent!