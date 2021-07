Nintendo Switch's 2022 lineup is slowly starting to take shape, and one marquee game we know that's coming to the system next year is Splatoon 3. The next entry in Nintendo's colorful online shooter series is slated to hit the Switch sometime in 2022, and it looks like it'll shake up the familiar Splatoon gameplay in some notable ways. We got our first look at the title during Nintendo's February 2021 Direct, and although the company has been quite about it since the reveal, we got a glimpse at some major changes for the series. Here's everything we know about Splatoon 3 so far.