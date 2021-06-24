Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
El Paso, TX

El Paso high school teacher wins Texas Medical Association award

By El Paso Inc. staff
elpasoinc.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Texas Medical Association has named Sergio Estrada a recipient of the 2021 Ernest and Sarah Butler Award for Excellence in Science Teaching. Estrada is a physics/chemistry/engineering teacher at Riverside High School and will receive $7,000, as well as a $3,000 resource grant. He was awarded for “sparking students’ interest in medicine and science by sharing their energy and enthusiasm for science through creative and innovative methods in the classroom,” according to a news release.

www.elpasoinc.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
El Paso, TX
Local
Texas Education
El Paso, TX
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#El Paso High School#Medicine#Riverside High School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
Related
MilitaryCBS News

Top U.S. commander in Afghanistan steps down as troops withdraw

The top U.S. commander in Afghanistan, General Scott Miller, stepped down on Monday, symbolizing the end of America's 20-year military mission in the country. Washington Post reporter Missy Ryan joins "Red and Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with more on military operations there going forward and why some intelligence officials fear a Taliban takeover soon after the U.S. withdrawal.
AfricaPosted by
Reuters

Worst violence in years spreads in South Africa as grievances boil over

JOHANNESBURG, July 13 (Reuters) - Crowds clashed with police and ransacked or set ablaze shopping malls in cities across South Africa on Tuesday, with dozens of people reported killed, as grievances unleashed by the jailing of ex-president Jacob Zuma boiled over into the worst violence in years. Protests that followed...
POTUSNBC News

First lady Jill Biden to head to Tokyo Olympics, lead U.S. delegation

For the second time, Jill Biden will head to the Olympic Games to lead the U.S. delegation. But for the Tokyo Games, she'll do so without her husband, President Joe Biden. The couple led the delegation for the Winter Games in Vancouver, Canada, in 2010 when Joe Biden was vice president.
Wilmington, DEPosted by
Reuters

Musk defends timing of Tesla's $2.6 bln deal for SolarCity

WILMINGTON, Del., July 13 (Reuters) - Elon Musk told a judge on Tuesday Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) had to buy SolarCity in 2016 because the failing solar panel company was essential to the electric vehicle maker's long-term goal of accelerating the transition to sustainable energy. The celebrity chief executive completed about...

Comments / 0

Community Policy