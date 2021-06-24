Cancel
Visual Art

Photographer Michael Weintrob Announces Crowdfunding Campaign for New Book of Artist Portraits, Instrumenthead: Revealed

By Jason Friedman
Paste Magazine
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 2017, photographer Michael Weintrob released Instrumenthead, a book featuring portraits of various musicians with their heads replaced by whatever instrument they’re most known for, including Bootsy Collins, The Grateful Dead’s Mickey Hart, and hundreds more. Propelled by the notion that “this is where musicians’ heads are really at,” the portraits have achieved high acclaim, with Weintrob creating immersive gallery experiences for them to hang around the world.

www.pastemagazine.com

