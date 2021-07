There really isn’t a more American holiday than the 4th of July. It’s obviously a celebration of the birth of this country we call home, but there’s also plenty of food, drink, fireworks and even some badminton if that’s your sport of choice. Refreshments, explosions and a game you can play while holding a drink in your hand, what’s more American than that? Starting at 2 p.m. on the front lawn of Pump House Music Works on 1464 Kingstown Road in Wakefield, they’ll be ringing in the festive day with some fireworks of the musical variation. It’s also fitting that the sounds from the stage will be rooted in jazz and blues, two of the most influential styles of American music.