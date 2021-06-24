Cactus and Succulent Garden Ideas

Recently a person commented that they were using rubber mulch to avoid attracting termites to their house. Does this work? A review of extension articles shows that this is something of a myth. All kinds of insects are drawn to wood mulch as it does conserve moisture, insulates them from temperature extremes and makes for a good habitat for them as well as for your landscape plant roots. However, any mulch will provide a moister, more temperate environment. Termites are drawn to moist environments created by any kind of mulch including stone, gravel or rubber mulch. In the field, termites were detected with equal frequency beneath mulches of eucalyptus, hardwood, pine bark, pea gravel and bare, uncovered soil.
Comments / 0