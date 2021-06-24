New Logistics Report Finds Supply Chains Resetting but Still Strained
LOMBARD, IL — The 32nd Annual State of Logistics Report made its virtual debut Thursday and finds supply chains continuing to reset from the pandemic with resilient logisticians adapting, planning and shifting to meet current and future demands. The report is produced annually for the Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals (CSCMP) by global consulting firm Kearney and presented by Penske Logistics.www.inddist.com
