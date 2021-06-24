Cancel
New Logistics Report Finds Supply Chains Resetting but Still Strained

By Penske Logistics
nddist.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOMBARD, IL — The 32nd Annual State of Logistics Report made its virtual debut Thursday and finds supply chains continuing to reset from the pandemic with resilient logisticians adapting, planning and shifting to meet current and future demands. The report is produced annually for the Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals (CSCMP) by global consulting firm Kearney and presented by Penske Logistics.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Supply Chains#Gdp#U S Economy#Lombard#State Of Logistics Report#Cscmp#Penske Logistics#American#Usblc
