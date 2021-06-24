New Logistics Report Finds Supply Chains Resetting but Still Strained

Retailers and suppliers say the supply chain challenges that began with the pandemic are persisting, and they have little confidence that improvements are coming. According to two National Association of Convenience Stores (NACS) surveys of U.S.-based convenience retailers and their supplier partners, product procurement throughout the supply chain was a major challenge last quarter and is expected to continue throughout 2021. Two in five convenience retailers (39%) say there were “significant” levels of disruption across the supply chain during the second quarter of 2021, and 86% report that at least 10% of their orders were disrupted.