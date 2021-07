Whether it’s directing the video, producing the beat, making the cover art or even doing all of the above, artists who are able to do more, often have a better shot at breaking through. One of those artists is Alabama vocalist, Flight Volume, a thought provoking lyricist who has showcased a knack for being more than just that. Although music is at its’ best when it allows itself to collaborations, there’s just something that’s always going to be endearing about an artist who can leave their fingerprints on the whole package, as evidenced by Flight in his engaging new video for, "The Optimist."