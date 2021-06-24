Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

The Most Expensive Pokemon Card Ever Is Getting A Rerelease

By Victoria F
Posted by 
SVG
SVG
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

No "Pokémon" card can touch the popularity (or price tag) of the original Base Set Charizard, and now, this superstar card's story has entered a whole new chapter. Today, the Pokémon Company announced an upcoming reissue of the card set to release this October as part of the "Celebrations" collection. The collection will include "close remakes" of the cards as they originally appeared, right down to the holographic artwork. Not surprisingly, this exciting news is part of the continued celebration of the 25th anniversary of "Pokémon."

www.svg.com

Comments / 0

SVG

SVG

407
Followers
2K+
Post
58K+
Views
ABOUT

SVG dives into the ever-expanding gaming industry to give you the stories behind your favorite franchises and breaking video game news.

 https://www.svg.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Logan Paul
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pokemon Company#The Pok Mon Company#Tapu Lele Gx#Umbreon#Target#Mcdonald
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
eBay
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Pokemon
Related
Advocacytecheblog.com

Someone Donated an Ultra Rare 1982 Atari 2600 “Air Raid” Game to Goodwill That Sold for $10K

Apparently, the 1982 Atari 2600 game “Air Raid” was released in extremely limited quantities, with possibly just a handful still having the original box. For those who’ve never heard of it, it’s basically a shoot ’em up published for the Atari 2600 by Men-A-Vision, and the cartridge is a blue T-handle design with a picture of flying saucers attacking a futuristic city. One of these are donated to a Goodwill Industries store in Texas. Read more for a video and additional information.
Shoppingaudacy.com

Some Beanie Babies finally selling for big bucks

If you still have a collection of those Beanie Babies and you've been waiting for them to be worth something, that day could be here. A new study from The Toy Zone found almost a dozen different Beanie Babies have sold for $15,000 or more on eBay. The biggest money...
Hobbiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Pokémon: The 5 Rarest Cards in the Trading Card Game

During the last quarter of a century, Pokémon has been one of the biggest franchises in all of pop culture, and started as a trading card game in the mid-90s, as we have previously shared with you on The Truth News. Of course, thousands upon thousands of cards have been...
Video GamesGamespot

Goodwill Auctions Off Super-Rare Atari Game For Over $10,000

One person's trash is another person's treasure, and Goodwill North Central Texas certainly demonstrated that when an employee discovered an extremely rare video game in its inventory. The organization managed to sell the game on its website for more than $10,000, with the proceeds going toward free job placement and training for underprivileged individuals.
Video GamesPosted by
SlashGear

Goodwill sells insanely rare Atari game for thousands at auction

The Atari may not be as popular as Nintendo’s classic consoles, but it still has an important place in retro game collecting. One of the rarest Atari 2600 games is distinguished by its T-shaped case and it was recently spotted in a box of donated items at Goodwill in Texas. As with other valuable donated items, the game was put up for auction on Goodwill’s website where it raked in thousands of dollars.
Video GamesThe Verge

A sealed copy of The Legend of Zelda just sold for nearly a million dollars

A sealed copy of The Legend of Zelda for the NES just sold for $870,000 at Heritage Auctions, breaking the previous record for the most expensive game ever sold (as far as I am aware, at least). That record was just raised quite a bit in April when a copy of Super Mario Bros. was auctioned for $660,000, a price that more than quadrupled the previous known record.
LotteryTechSpot

Sony is asking PlayStation 5 owners if they'd like to buy another PS5

WTF?! Do you remain frustrated at not being able to find a PlayStation 5? Sony is sending out a new wave of purchase invitations that allow people to buy its console without the lottery that is online retailer restocks, which is good. It’s also sending these invites to people who have already bought one or more PS5 machines, which is bad.
Video GamesFOXBusiness

Unopened 'Legend of Zelda' game from 1987 sells for $870,000

An unopened copy of Nintendo’s "The Legend of Zelda" that was made in 1987 has sold at auction for $870,000. Heritage Auctions in Dallas said the video game sold Friday. The auction house said the item was a rare version that was created during a limited production run that took place during a few months in late 1987. "The Legend of Zelda" is a popular fantasy adventure game that was first released in 1986.
Video Gamesdexerto.com

How to catch and find shiny Snorlax in Pokemon Go

The beloved monster of a Pokemon is one of the best to use in Pokemon Go due to its wide array of moves, and it also features an incredible shiny form that you’re going to want to try and find. Gaming on the go has been one of the best...
Shoppingbeaconseniornews.com

A rather expensive “free” gift card

It seemed like a pleasant surprise. A shipment of supplies I had ordered also contained a certificate saying “Congratulations! Your order entitles you to a $50 Walmart Gift Card! Call Toll-Free NOW to get complete details.” This was followed by an 800 phone number. Sounded good. Too bad that before...
Video GamesGamespot

Pokemon Go Fest 2021 Will Bring Back Every Legendary For Day 2

Pokemon Go Fest 2021 is only a few weeks away, and developer Niantic has now shared more details about the second day of the event. Whereas day 1 is themed around catching wild Pokemon, day 2 is all about Raids, and you'll have another chance to encounter every single Legendary that has appeared in Pokemon Go thus far throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy