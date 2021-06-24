The Most Expensive Pokemon Card Ever Is Getting A Rerelease

No "Pokémon" card can touch the popularity (or price tag) of the original Base Set Charizard, and now, this superstar card's story has entered a whole new chapter. Today, the Pokémon Company announced an upcoming reissue of the card set to release this October as part of the "Celebrations" collection. The collection will include "close remakes" of the cards as they originally appeared, right down to the holographic artwork. Not surprisingly, this exciting news is part of the continued celebration of the 25th anniversary of "Pokémon."