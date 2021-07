Have you suddenly found yourself in the role of family caregiver to an adult with health or functional needs? It can happen suddenly, and even if it’s just temporary, it can bring added stress to people still raising children or working a full-time job. Well, you are not alone. More than one in five (21 percent) of Americans—53 million people—are providing unpaid care to an adult with health or functional needs, according to a 2020 AARP survey. This represents an increase of nearly 10 million people from the 2015 survey. More than half (61 percent) of caregivers were employed, and 45 percent had experienced a financial impact due to caregiving. And that was before the pandemic hit.