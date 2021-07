The avant-garde composer Gene Tyranny once referred to it as "the famous gay cowboy song." And he's not wrong. "Cowboys Are Frequently, Secretly Fond of Each Other" is perhaps the most well-known example of an outwardly queer country song. But this is no love ballad between two men. The unusual track makes a larger, cheekier commentary on Western machismo through lyrics that are essentially straightforward, backed by a minimal country melody.