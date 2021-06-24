Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Could Seahawks Make a Run at Dolphins CB Xavien Howard?

By Corbin K. Smith
Posted by 
SeahawkMaven
SeahawkMaven
 19 days ago

Anytime a disgruntled star NFL player's frustrations become public knowledge as they try to coax their way out of town, the Seahawks always seem to emerge as a potential landing spot and for obvious reasons.

Under general manager John Schneider and coach Pete Carroll, Seattle has provided a safe haven for unhappy players seeking a change of scenery and the opportunity to join a winning franchise. In the past two years alone, the organization has dealt a total of five draft picks for defensive ends Jadeveon Clowney and Carlos Dunlap as well as All-Pro safety Jamal Adams, acquiring three premier talents who sought fresh starts elsewhere.

Already this offseason, the Seahawks have been linked to former Falcons receiver Julio Jones, who ultimately was traded to the Titans, as well as Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore, who wants a new contract and didn't report for mandatory minicamp.

With the start of training camp less than six weeks away, another All-Pro talent in Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard looks to be pulling some strings behind the scenes attempting to facilitate a trade. Naturally, speculation has already begun linking the Seahawks to the star defender as a possible destination.

Carroll has been outspoken throughout the offseason about his excitement in regard to a looming competition at cornerback in August and the team has made some intriguing moves at the position, signing veterans Ahkello Witherspoon and Pierre Desir while also using a fourth-round pick on Tre Brown. But there's no doubt acquiring Howard would provide Seattle with a substantial upgrade over the players currently listed on the depth chart.

Set to turn 28 years old in July, Howard has been one of the NFL's best playmaking cornerbacks since entering the league as a second-round pick in 2016. According to Pro Football Focus, nearly 19 percent of his total targets in five NFL seasons have resulted in an interception or a pass deflection, the highest rate for any corner with 150 or more targets during that span.

Bouncing back from an injury-plagued 2019 season, Howard rebounded by leading the NFL with 10 interceptions and 20 passes defensed in 2020, continuing to show off his elite ball skills. He also set a new career-high with 51 tackles and per Pro Football Reference, opposing quarterbacks posted a poor 48.3 passer rating and completed only 51.5 percent of their passes when targeting him in coverage.

Two years earlier, Howard enjoyed his initial breakout season for Miami, intercepting seven passes and recording 12 passes defensed in only 12 games. After earning his first Pro Bowl selection, he received a lucrative five-year, $75.25 million extension that briefly made him the highest-paid cornerback in football.

But since then, several cornerbacks have surpassed Howard in annual salary, including his own teammate in Byron Jones as well as Rams superstar Jalen Ramsey and Bills star Tre'Davious White. As a result, he's been dissatisfied with his current contract, reportedly seeking a raise following his first All-Pro selection last season and opting to stay home during mandatory minicamp.

According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, extensions given to other Dolphins have led to Howard being "even more dug in" pursuing a new deal. Even with fines of $50,000 per missed practice, this could mean a long holdout is on the horizon when camp arrives in late July.

While Miami could decide to give in and sign Howard to a new contract, a trade shouldn't be ruled out. In fact, one team reportedly called to inquire about his availability at the trade deadline last October and though the team denied the assertion, according to Jackson, the cornerback himself may have been pushing buttons unsuccessfully trying to force them to unload him.

If the Dolphins were to make Howard available, or at least be willing to speak with other teams about moving him, Schneider would certainly make the call. He never misses out on a chance to potentially add talented players to the Seahawks' roster and Howard's arrival would clearly elevate the team's secondary to another level. They haven't had a ball-hawking corner of his caliber since Richard Sherman departed after the 2017 season and his skill set fits their scheme quite well.

But in reality, while Schneider has never been afraid to roll the dice and always keeps the door open for making aggressive moves, the chances of a Howard-to-Seattle trade coming to fruition are close to impossible.

For one, the Dolphins likely won't be - and shouldn't be - willing to part ways with one of the NFL's best cornerbacks unless a suitor offers up at least a first-round pick in exchange. Due to their blockbuster deal for Adams last July, the Seahawks currently do not have a first rounder in 2022 and could only offer a future first round selection or a 2022 second-round pick as maximum compensation.

Most importantly, even if Seattle decided to trade its 2023 first-round pick and additional draft capital for Howard, fitting his contract into the team's budget would be near-impossible, especially with Adams needing a new contract. He carries cap hits of at least $13.4 million in each of the next three seasons and as a friendly reminder, he wants a new deal with more money. Cap guru Matt Thomas has a magic touch, but even he may not be able to squeeze such a contract into the books.

Sure, the Seahawks could re-structure quarterback Russell Wilson's contract and create an instant $12.6 million in cap space. That would be achievable. This would allow the franchise to absorb Howard's deal in 2021, but such a decision would also kick Wilson's cap hit to the next two seasons, giving them less flexibility in the future to take on massive contracts for Adams and Howard.

It's also worth noting that acquiring Howard would present risk beyond his financial demands. Injuries have been problematic for him throughout his NFL career, as he missed nine games as a rookie with a meniscus tear, sat out the final four games of the 2018 season with a knee injury, and then missed 11 games in 2019, eventually undergoing season-ending knee surgery. Though he was healthy last year, there are legitimate questions about his durability and longevity.

Keeping all of those factors in mind, even if the Dolphins do explore the idea of trading Howard, the Seahawks simply don't have the resources necessary to swing a trade of this magnitude right now for a player with a checkered injury history. If they still want to improve the cornerback group before training camp - they may be perfectly content with who they have - dealing for Gilmore seems a bit more feasible and Sherman remains unsigned as a free agent.

Comments / 0

SeahawkMaven

SeahawkMaven

Seattle, WA
46
Followers
428
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

SeahawkMaven is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Seattle Seahawks

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Sherman
Person
Julio Jones
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seahawks#American Football#Dolphins Cb Xavien Howard#Falcons#Titans#Patriots#Pro Football Focus#Bills#The Miami Herald
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLchatsports.com

Colby Parkinson could be Seahawks secret weapon in 2021

Dec 20, 2020; Landover, Maryland, USA; Seattle Seahawks tight end Colby Parkinson (84) jogs onto the field for warmups prior to the Seahawks' game against the Washington Football Team at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports. The Seahawks have two good tight ends in which to start with in...
NFLYardbarker

Which Previously Reported Targets Could Seahawks Circle Back To?

There's still a month to go until training camp begins for the Seahawks, but general manager John Schneider and his staff are always on the lookout to make their team better. As they've reiterated on numerous occasions, they're "in on everything," so it shouldn't come as much of a surprise if their roster undergoes more changes between now and September.
NFLchatsports.com

3 Miami Dolphins with the most experience who may not make the roster

MIAMI, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 22: Allen Hurns #17 of the Miami Dolphins in action against the Cincinnati Bengals during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium on December 22, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) The Miami Dolphins are not the youngest team in the NFL but...
NFLYakima Herald Republic

Seahawks mailbag: How big will Rashaad Penny’s role be? Will the Seahawks make a significant move this offseason?

SEATTLE — We are now in the month when the 2021 season will begin, with the Seahawks and most of the rest of the NFL scheduled to open training camps on July 31. While we wait, let’s open the Seahawks Twitter mailbag, where topics of interest include the future of Rashaad Penny, whether Seattle still has a big move to make this offseason, and more.
NFLchatsports.com

Four Miami Dolphins who could be All-Pros next season

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 15: Xavien Howard #25 of the Miami Dolphins in action against the Los Angeles Chargers at Hard Rock Stadium on November 15, 2020 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images) With training camp around the corner, the expectation for the Dolphins is to...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

4 players that could be the Miami Dolphins 2021 MVP

The Miami Dolphins are hoping that the 2021 season will bring them a playoff birth but if that is to happen, a lot has to go right. Last year, there was no question who the team’s MVP was. Xavien Howard should have been more in the NFL Defensive Player of the Year conversation but he was more of an afterthought. This year, if he remains with the Dolphins, Dan Hanzus of NFL.com believes he will be the MVP again in 2021.
NFLMyNorthwest.com

Heaps: Why Seahawks’ pass defense will improve despite questions at CB

The Seahawks’ defense had quite the up and down season in 2020, starting the year as arguably the worst defensive unit in the league before playing like one of the NFL’s best over the second half of the season. Despite the impressive turnaround, the Seahawks still finished 2020 22nd in...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

12 free agents Seahawks could still sign before the season

Early in this free agency window, we saw additions to the Seahawks roster with the additions of Gerald Everett, Aldon Smith, Gabe Jackson and Akhello Witherspoon. Given the limited wiggle room in terms of available salary-cap space the Seahawks have, is that all we are going to see in terms to close out free agency moves by John Schneider and Co.?
NFLamericanpeoplenews.com

2 key offseason moves the Seahawks still need to make

The Seahawks will be focusing on defending their NFC West crown but those in the front office still have work to do on the personnel side. The Seattle Seahawks endured a tumultuous offseason that was defined by the saga involving franchise quarterback Russell Wilson. But with whatever grievances Wilson had...
NFLInternational Business Times

NFL News: Could Five-Time Pro Bowler Cornerback Return To Seattle Seahawks?

Free agent Richard Sherman could make a return to Seattle. The Seahawks are still in negotiations with Jamal Adams. Sherman says, "I want to get on a team that's competing for a championship" It’s been three years since the Seattle Seahawks have said goodbye to five-time Pro Bowler Richard Sherman,...
NFLYardbarker

Could a Seahawks Record Fall With an Extra Game on the Schedule?

The Seahawks have big hopes in 2021. Russell Wilson is poised for a big 10th year in the league, the 12s are set to come back at full capacity to Lumen Field and the defense still boasts several Pro Bowl-caliber studs. With all the talent they possess, could they break any single-season franchise records, given that they have an extra game this year?
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Can the Miami Dolphins secondary succeed without Xavien Howard?

The speculation surrounding Xavien Howard’s holdout tends to revolve around the return Miami could expect in a trade or how much money he desires. The more pressing question should be whether this secondary can survive without Xavien Howard. Chris Grier has invested heavily into the cornerback position since Brian Flores...
NFLCBS Sports

Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Could maintain No. 1 role?

Parker may still be the Dolphins' No. 1 receiver, even after the team added veteran Will Fuller and sixth overall pick Jaylen Waddle, Safid Deen of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports. It's far from a sure thing, considering Fuller had more yards (879) and touchdowns (eight) last season, despite...
NFLPosted by
SeahawkMaven

Which Offseason Addition Could Help Seahawks Most in 2021?

At a severe disadvantage with one of the worst salary cap and draft capital combos in the NFL, it was hard to see how the Seahawks could possibly improve following a heartbreaking loss to the Rams in the wild-card round this past January. But they did just that—on paper, at least.
NFLField Gulls

Who will claim the backup running back role for the Seahawks in 2021

It’s just three weeks until the first practices of 2021 training camp for the Seattle Seahawks, and with a roster spot remaining open, there is no shortage of debate among fans regarding what the team should do. However, as fans and observers alike ponder whether the Hawks could add a veteran linebacker or quarterback familiar with their system, the team has just six running backs and a fullback on the roster as they gear up for training camp.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Miami Dolphins rookie Gerrid Doaks could be a practice squad addition

The Dolphins are not necessarily “deep” at the running back position but they are also not depleted. Gerrid Doaks will have to be impressive. The 7th round draft pick will come to Miami with the hopes of making a push for the roster but he faces a lot of competition and more experience on the side of other players.

Comments / 0

Community Policy