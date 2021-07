After a G20 agreement on a global minimum tax, the EU Commission put plans for a European digital tax on hold. A Commission spokesman said on Monday in Brussels. The finance ministers of the major industrial and trading countries agreed on a minimum tax of 15 percent at the weekend. Among other things, large digital corporations are affected, which so far have often paid little taxes overall. One problem in this context could be national digital taxes, which exist in France, Spain and Italy, for example.