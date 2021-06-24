PJ Clark lumber to locate new operation in Cadiz, will create 35 Jobs
Trig County, Ky. — PJ Clark Lumber LLC announced plans to locate in an already existing facility in Trigg County, creating 35 full-time jobs with a $5 million investment. PJ Clark will occupy the former Little River Dry Kiln facility on Cerulean Road in Trigg County, an operation that includes 11 dry kilns, a planner/grading facility and a warehouse on 23 acres. The Cadiz operation will begin with the production of kiln-dried softwood and hardwood lumber.www.lanereport.com
