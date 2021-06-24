Cancel
Columbus Entries, Saturday June 26th, 2021

By The Associated Press
Frankfort Times
 19 days ago

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Kitten's Bull (BL), 124N. Haar4-6-12Juan Chavez3/1. 2Breakin Daylight (BL), 124C. Fackler6-3-3Randy Curran2/1. 5Knifes Edge (BL), 124S. Bethke5-4-2Ronnie Riggs5/1. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Pleasanton, CAFrankfort Times

Pleasanton Early Entries, Saturday July 3rd, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Collusion Delusion (L), 125W. Antongeorgi III2-3-2Felix Rondan. 3Moonlight Blue (L), 125A. Ayuso5-2-2Jonathan Wong. 4Lingua Franca , 125P. Terrero8-3-5Marcelino Trujillo. 5Oh Be One (L), 125C. Herrera4-8-7Leanna Ekstrom. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
SportsFrankfort Times

Louisiana Downs Entries, Saturday July 10th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Happy Sonrisa (L), 122C. Lozada5-1-5Ron Faucheux5/2. 2Miss Billie K (L), 119H. Del-Cid2-3-5Eric Nelson, Jr.6/1. 3See Sassy Run (L), 119J. Guerrero2-5-2Rowdy Morris5/1. 4Tiz One Fee (L), 119J. Dominguez5-4-6Eduardo Ramirez3/1. 5Limage (L), 122S. Saez1-2-2Jose Camejo9/5. 6G's Deadline (L), 114L. Hebert3-6-4James Carter12/1. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All...
Delaware County, INFrankfort Times

Delaware Park Entries, Saturday July 3rd, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 3Jordin's Surprise , 123R. Menax-x-xKenton Morris8/1. 4Offlee Graysful (L), 111S. Spanabel8-4-3Gary Contessa3/1. 5Bodacious Blend (L), 118J. Trejos10-2-5Brittany Eckert8/1. 6Steely Band (L), 123J. Betancourt2-5-2Kelly Deiter10/1. 7World Party (L), 118A. Suarez2-2-4Brett Brinkman4/1. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast,...
SportsFrankfort Times

Evangeline Downs Entries, Saturday July 3rd, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Flowers Apriority (L), 115C. Marquez4-x-xLee Thomas4/1. 2Miss Linda Lou (L), 115A. Broussard5-x-xRussell Richard8/1. 4Gracesspecialtouch (L), 115J. Stokes3-x-xAllen Landry3/1. 5Queen Nefertari (M), 120D. Saenzx-x-xJoseph Smith12/1. 6Liberty Diamond (M), 115K. Smithx-x-xJonah Fuselier12/1. 7Mairsils First (L), 118E. Ruiz7-8-xJohn Bernard6/1. 8Beyond d'Oro (L), 115W. Rodriguez6-2-3Lester Simon10/1. 9Sammy Jammy (M),...
Sportsmidfloridanewspapers.com

Prairie Meadows Early Entries, Saturday July 10th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Painted to Win (BL), 125R. Garcia5-7-xJeffrey Rutland. 3Jess Leave (BL), 125E. Navarrete, Jr.2-6-xJose Huerta. 4Sfs Your Starlight (BL), 125C. Esqueda6-6-10Stacy Charette-Hill. 5Separate Memories (BL), 127A. Triana Jr.6-2-5Tom Tarwater. 6Nsm Zoomer (BL), 125J. Dominguez5-5-6Charlton Hunt. 7Brief James (BM), 125B. Birzerx-x-xRobert Johnson. 2nd-$56,625, Stakes, 3-Year-Olds , Three...
MLSmyfox28columbus.com

Columbus Crew prepares for first match Saturday in new downtown stadium

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The first Columbus Crew match on the new Lower.com field is Saturday at 5 pm. The excitement is building as the opening of the stadium is a beacon in a new era downtown. Workers were putting finishing touches on everything from landscaping to signage. Gallery: Inside...
MotorsportsPosted by
Speedway Digest

June 26th Modified Race at Grandview Declared a Tie, Firecracker 40 Set for Saturday

In a statement from Grandview Speedway general manager Tina Rogers a tie for first spot in the June 26 T.P.Trailers NASCAR Modified feature has been announced. “I spoke with both Brett and Craig. I explained the situation with what the scorers saw and what the transponder read. After further review and being in contact with MyLaps Sports timing, they assured me it is possible for the loop and timing system to detect 2 cars with different transponders even if they cross the line at the same time. However, Brett Kressley's transponder was not detected by the transponder system, although the hand scorers felt he was ahead. Since the finish was so very close, and you need both scorers and a transponder system to properly score an event, the track management has decided the fairest thing to do with this close of a finish would be to call it an even finish, and award Brett and Craig the win. They will both receive the full points for a win. Brett and Craig were understanding of the situation and agreed upon management decisions. We would like to thank both Brett and Craig for their professionalism through this process.”
Columbus, WIWiscnews.com

COLUMBUS HISTORY

The 30th anniversary of the modern day Driver License Law enacted in 1941 was celebrated. Before 1941 motorists were issued driver licenses for a quarter each, with no examination or road test required. Caldwell Lumber Co. was selling gallons of Mautz Exterior House Paint for $4.99 per gallon. 1981. Featured...
Georgia StatePosted by
11Alive

Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for July 6, 2021

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends. Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more...
Golfrestorationnewsmedia.com

Junior Golf Championship entries due Saturday at 5 p.m.

Young golfers have until Saturday, July 10, at 5 p.m. to get their entries in for the Larry Pittman ... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
GamblingMarion Chronicle-Tribune

BC-Results Emerald Downs-9-Add

9th_$7,040, mdn cl, 3YO up, 5½f, clear. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Columbus, OHcolumbusblack.com

The Classic For Columbus

The Classic For Columbus is the gridiron battle football game between Central State University and Kentucky State University. The inaugural CFC event and will be played, Saturday August 28 at the Ohio Stadium, located on the Ohio State University campus at 411 Woody Hayes Dr, Columbus, OH 43210, in downtown Columbus, Ohio. CFC will be a weeklong celebration of educational, existential, cultural and entertainment events that complement a rivalry football game showcasing Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).In early May of this year, the CFC committee, comprised of leaders from fraternities, sororities, collegiate black alumni chapters and service organizations held their first meeting to determine if the African American community in Central Ohio would support a HBCU football Classic in 2021. Classics have a long history of attracting large numbers of visitors who fill up hotels and spend money at local businesses. Accordingly, the committee believes CFC can be part of Central Ohio’s post COVID-19 economic recovery plan. CFC highlights the need of this event that can help bring the community together.In July the committee voted to create an organization to operate the event and Classic For Columbus was incorporated as an Ohio nonprofit.
MLBWTOP

Sports Betting Line

MLB All-Star Week – No games scheduled. For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/. Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
SportsFrankfort Times

Fair Meadows Entries, Friday July 16th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Js Gone Fishin (L), 124F. Fonseca-Soto6-4-6Luis Villafranco12/1. 2Lota Pyc Miracle (M), 124C. Bennx-x-xGary Walker8/1. 3Possum N a Cage (L), 124C. Wainscott6-2-4Ray Enlow7/2. 4Cuz Iba Livewire (L), 124D. Torres2-4-5Jesus Ruiz1/1. 5Ba Queen of Hearts (L), 124C. Smith3-2-xTy Blackwell5/2. 6Bonafide Bougie (L), 124B. Ernst7-7-10Brian Wilson20/1.
HobbiesFrankfort Times

Parx Results Tuesday July 13th, 2021

2nd-$21,000, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
HobbiesFrankfort Times

Pocatello Downs Entries, Friday

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Indianapolis, INFrankfort Times

Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 5' game

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Indiana Lottery's "Cash 5" game were:. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
HobbiesFrankfort Times

Delta Downs Results Tuesday

1st_$13,000, mdn cl, 2YO, 3f, cloudy. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
HobbiesFrankfort Times

LA Results Sunday June 27th, 2021

5th-$7,425, Maiden Claiming, 3-Year-Olds , Three Furlongs, Dirt, Clear. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

