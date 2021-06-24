Cancel
Bullard: Supply chains will be under pressure for ‘quite a while’

By Syndicated Content
985theriver.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) – The supply bottlenecks contributing to higher prices may last “quite a while,” St. Louis Federal Reserve bank president James Bullard said Thursday, highlighting the risk faster inflation may persist. “It is not just the U.S. reopening. You have got Europe coming behind us and then emerging markets...

