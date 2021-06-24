Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Rastafari scorn of Western medicine fuels Jamaican vaccine hesitancy

By Syndicated Content
985theriver.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST ANDREW, Jamaica (Reuters) – At a Rastafari farming community high up in the hills above Jamaica’s capital, dreadlocked locals gather at the temple to worship and celebrate with Bible readings and traditional drumming and chanting. No COVID-19 protocols are in place. This isolated community of around 100 people called...

985theriver.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Marley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Evangelical Churches#Reuters#The School Of Vision#Western#Spragga Benz#Cocoa Tea#Jamaicans#Gallup#World Health Organization#Health Ministry#Ethiopian#Pan African
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
World
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
Related
Public HealthBBC

Covid India: Women in rural Bihar hesitant to take vaccines

On a sweltering June afternoon, Madhu Kumari, a healthcare worker knocked on a door in Suraudha, a village tucked deep inside Bihar state. Her job: to enrol people for Covid jabs. On seeing her, a few women sitting outside their houses across the street, laughed. Moments later, a woman stormed...
SciencePosted by
NEWS CENTER Maine

Combating COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy with science

PORTLAND, Maine — Of Maine people eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, 65% have had a final dose of it. While that number is encouraging, it also means that there's a large population of people who haven't been vaccinated—and don't want to be. I spoke with Dr. Reagan Anderson, who is...
WorldPosted by
WSB Radio

Vatican seeks all-out effort to combat vaccine hesitancy

ROME — (AP) — The Vatican’s bioethics academy and the World Medical Association on Friday called for an all-out effort to combat vaccine hesitancy and correct the “myths and disinformation” that are slowing the fight against the coronavirus. In a joint statement, the groups said some vaccine reluctance in poorer...
Pharmaceuticalssciencebasedmedicine.org

Closing the vaccine hesitancy gap

With the supply of vaccines now outpacing vaccination rates in countries like the USA and Canada, achieving robust community (herd) immunity and reducing illness, hospitalizations and death will be dependent on achieving adequate uptake of the vaccine in the population. At time of writing, the Delta variant is the most important variant of concern, and it appears to be more transmissible and potentially capable of causing more severe disease. And while the currently-authorized vaccines still seem to be effective at reducing the severity of COVID-19 infections, hospitalization, and death, there is acknowledgement that as long as SARS-CoV-2 continues to circulate widely, the risk of more dangerous variants appearing will remain.
Public HealthRefinery29

How The Hell Do You Talk To Your Vaccine-Hesitant Friends?

After a long 15 months of virus fears, yoyo-ing lockdowns and the race to develop effective treatments, COVID-19 vaccine rollouts are well underway. So far, 86% of UK adults have been vaccinated with their first dose and 65% with their second. After becoming eligible to book their first vaccine appointments, nearly 3.8 million 18 to 29-year-olds in England have had their first dose. For many, it’s a time to celebrate. But some are uncovering an awkward divide: the friends who are excitedly booking their jabs and those who aren’t.
Healthnewsitem.com

WHO: Rich countries should donate vaccines, not use boosters

LONDON (AP) — Top officials at the World Health Organization say there's not enough evidence to show that third doses of coronavirus vaccines are needed and appealed Monday for the scarce shots to be shared with poor countries who have yet to immunize their people instead of being used by rich countries as boosters.
Public Healthglobalvoices.org

Covid-19 kills Brazil's last Juma warrior

This article was written by Luciene Kaxinawá, originally published in February 2021 and republished here under a partnership between Global Voices and Amazônia Real. “Our father fought hard, he was a warrior, and we will continue his fight.” This was the message from Borehá, Maitá, and Mandeí about their father, the Indigenous leader Aruká Juma, who died from Covid-19, on February 19.
PharmaceuticalsMedicalXpress

Parental COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy may be next challenge for vaccination campaigns

The development of several new mRNA and viral vector vaccines in the space of a single year has changed how we understand vaccine hesitancy. As a gender and social justice researcher in the health humanities, I began tracking COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy in the spring of 2020. My research assistant and I analyzed debates as they unfolded on social media and online forums.
CelebritiesScientific American

The Power of Local Celebrities in the Fight against Vaccine Hesitancy

Calling all doctors, local politicians, clergy, social media influencers, and others with clout in your communities: Please become public advocates for vaccines. Right now. Calling all local journalists, too: Please amplify your neighbors’ advocacy, and add some of your own. This is a time when you should transcend the norms of your craft. You cannot be neutral and still claim to have done your job—not on this topic, not now.
Public Health985theriver.com

Mexico reports biggest jump in COVID-19 cases since February

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Mexico on Tuesday reported the biggest daily increase in new COVID-19 infections since February, as a fresh wave of contagion threatened to undermine the government’s efforts to vaccinate the population. Health ministry data showed that coronavirus cases jumped by 11,137 to 2,604,711, while fatalities were up by...
Bronx, NYnorwoodnews.org

COVID-19 Delta Variant Spotlights Vaccine Hesitancy in the Bronx Once Again

Like many New Yorkers, Dilletta Pina, a 70-year-old retiree from Norwood, worries about the highly infectious COVID-19 Delta variant. To stay safe, Pina never leaves her house without a mask, diligently washes her hands, and practices social distancing. But, like some of her fellow Bronxites, there is one step she’s not yet ready to take, and that’s getting the COVID-19 vaccine.
WorldPosted by
The US Sun

Hunt for mystery Italian woman feared to be Covid ‘patient zero’ as sample showed antibodies weeks before Wuhan outbreak

A HUNT for the Coronavirus 'patient zero' has led WHO officials to a mystery Italian woman whose skin sample showed she had the virus weeks before the outbreak in Wuhan. The 25-year-old had visited a hospital in Milan with a sore throat and skin lesions back in November 2019- a month before the first case of Covid-19 was reported in China.
Public Healthoutbreaknewstoday.com

Typhoid vaccine campaign in Zimbabwe

The Zimbabwe Ministry of Health and Child Care, with support from the World Health Organization (WHO), Gavi, the vaccine alliance and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) held a typhoid vaccination campaign May 24 through June 4, vaccinating more than four million children. The campaign has since been extended in...
SocietyReal News Network

Unearthing the horror of Native American boarding schools

Back in May, the remains of 215 children were discovered on the grounds of a former residential (boarding) school in Canada that was used to forcibly assimilate Indigenous children. Soon after, over 750 unmarked graves were discovered at another residential school. Given the historical brutality of such schools in their treatment of Indigenous children, it is widely suspected that similar gravesites exist at residential schools across the US and Canada. Investigating these atrocities will require a significant commitment from the US and Canadian governments, and atoning for the (continued) evils wrought upon Indigenous people will take an even more significant commitment from all of us. In our first segment for this week’s episode of The Marc Steiner Show, Marc talks about all this and more with Mary Annette Pember, an award-winning journalist and photographer whose work appears regularly in Indian Country Today and other outlets like In These Times. Pember, a member of the Red Cliff Band of Wisconsin Ojibwe, recently authored an article supported by the Goodman Institute for Investigative Journalism on how the Catholic Church stole $30 million from Native families; she also authored a 2019 article in The Atlantic exposing the horror of Indigenous children being stolen from their homes and put in boarding schools.
WorldPosted by
97 Rock

Churches Are Being Burned to the Ground in Canada – Here’s Why

A spree of church arsons have occurred across Canada. In less than two weeks, seven churches have burned following the discovery of over 1,000 unmarked graves on the land of former boarding schools for Indigenous assimilation. The term “cultural genocide” has been used to describe the treatment of Indigenous children...
Europe985theriver.com

N.Ireland’s Orange Order hold July 12 parades with Brexit tensions high

BELFAST (Reuters) – Thousands of members of Northern Ireland’s Orange Order began to take part in parades across the region on Monday with the peak of the annual marching closely watched this year due to anger among pro-British unionists at post-Brexit trade barriers. The July 12 parades have often been...

Comments / 0

Community Policy