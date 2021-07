A vividly graffitied window into Rocky Peak Park. The Hummingbird Trail offers a stunning hike through the sparse Rocky Peak landscape located near Simi Valley and if you follow that right path it will lead you to a peak with a swing hidden inside a colorful, graffitied cave. This trail isn’t for the faint-hearted though. While it’s only a 4-mile loop, it involves a continuous incline and some rock scrambling which can be both challenging and dangerous. Once you get to the cave thorough, you’ll see why it’s absolutely worth it for those sweeping views—and you get to rest your legs while you enjoy the swing.