Trae Young was impressive with the Atlanta Hawks in his very first postseason run with the team. Despite being underdogs in every single series, the Hawks were able to get to the Eastern Conference Finals where they gave the Milwaukee Bucks a very hard time. In the end, however, the Bucks were simply too strong, even without Giannis Antetokounmpo in the lineup. In Game 6 on Saturday, the Hawks were eliminated from the playoffs, and now, the Bucks are headed to the NBA Finals.