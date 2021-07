More and more customers are ditching cash and checks as they increasingly rely on mobile payments even for local stores and small businesses. PayPal’s new product, PayPal Zettle, comes at the right time for both merchants and consumers. It gives small businesses an integrated solution that enables them to accept a range of payments in-person with the PayPal Zettle card reader, helps them start selling online, and also helps them manage sales, inventory, reporting and payments across channels, all in one place. The product launch is meeting the current demand by consumers to transact in a more seamless way across both online and physical stores, including services like pick-up in store and curbside pickup.