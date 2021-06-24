Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

AG Yost reaches settlement with internet provider; Ohioans to get better service

By Portsmouth Daily Times
Posted by 
Portsmouth Daily Times
Portsmouth Daily Times
 19 days ago

COLUMBUS — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has reached a settlement agreement with Frontier Communications to increase the quality of internet coverage to underserved areas of Ohio and to stop overbilling customers for unreliable service.

The settlement comes after an investigation into Frontier’s sales and advertising practices related to the internet services offered and sold to Ohio consumers. In conjunction with outside counsel, Yost’s Consumer Protection Section negotiated the settlement after finding the internet provider, based in Norwalk, Conn., was charging customers prices for certain levels of internet speeds that the company knew could not be reached.

“Reliability is something all Ohioans need particularly when it comes to their internet,” Yost said. “It’s also just as important that they are getting what they pay for, and this agreement rectifies both and is a big win for Frontier’s customers.”

Frontier provides services to more than 84,000 residential customers in Ohio. As part of the agreement, Frontier is funding upgrades to its internet infrastructure to provide or enhance existing services in Ohio and for Ohio consumers.

Frontier must also cease advertisements that were found to be deceptive in terms of the levels of internet speeds it can deliver in certain pricing tiers of its products and must offer certain customers the option to continue with their current plan, discontinue with no fee or move to a different lower cost service package with a lower service speed, if available

Ohioans who suspect unfair business practices should contact the Ohio Attorney General’s Office at www.OhioProtects.org or 1-800-282-0515.

Comments / 0

Portsmouth Daily Times

Portsmouth Daily Times

Portsmouth, OH
1K+
Followers
115
Post
313K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Portsmouth Daily Times

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Yost
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Internet Services#Ohio Attorney General#Internet Provider#Frontier Communications#Ohioans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Politics
News Break
Internet
Related
Opelika, ALWTVM

Internet service provider moving headquarters to Opelika

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A fiber internet and phone service provider is moving its headquarters from Georgia to Alabama. Point Broadband recently announced the relocation of its headquarters from West Point, Georgia to Opelika, Alabama. The company is reportedly leasing space in Opelika until its new facility is completed. Officials...
Columbus, OHthemountvernongrapevine.com

AG Yost Extends Application Deadline for Teen Ambassador Board

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost’s office has extended the deadline for high school students to apply for his Teen Ambassador Board. Interested teens now have until July 16, 2021, to apply. The Attorney General’s Teen Ambassador Board consists of high school juniors and seniors from public, private,...
Blount County, TNDaily Times

Blount still lags in internet service

Hats off to the Knoxville Utilities Board for providing public fiber broadband to all of its customers, and to the Knoxville City Council for recognizing the wisdom of that plan. Living in rural Blount County for more than 25 years, I’ve seen little to no improvement in internet service. Other...
InternetPosted by
TheStreet

New Internet Service In Central PA

DANVILLE, Pa., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- High speed broadband for residential and business has arrived for many Columbia, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder and Union County users, thanks to new service from ConxxNE and SkyPacket Networks. SkyPacket is a multi-state fixed wireless access (FWA) provider that has expanded its service territory in Central PA after two years of operation in the Danville PA area.
InternetBryan College Station Eagle

MetroNet to provide internet services to College Station

College Station businesses and residents will soon have a new option for internet, TV and phone services as MetroNet prepares to build a fiber optic network throughout the city. The Indiana-based company said in a Wednesday morning press release that it will provide community members with symmetrical, gigabit-speed internet service....
Des Moines, IAkiwaradio.com

Iowa AG Announces Opioid Case Settlement

Des Moines, Iowa — Attorney General Tom Miller says Iowa will get 25 million dollars from a settlement in a lawsuit over opioid abuse. A-G spokesperson, Ashlee Kieler says it involves the Sackler family and their company Purdue Pharma. The lawsuit alleged that Purdue officials repeatedly made false and deceptive...
InternetPosted by
TheStreet

New Internet Service Provider In McKean County PA

SMETHPORT, Pa., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- High speed broadband service for rural users has arrived for McKean County users, thanks to new service from SkyPacket Networks. SkyPacket is a fixed wireless provider based in Cumberland MD that will operate for a new county network. The County authorized network construction last fall using COVID funds. "The first phase of the project was completed at the end of June and broadband service is now available in parts of the county that were previously unserved," said Tom Kreiner, Chairman of the McKean County Commissioners.
Victoria, TXVictoria Advocate

City, county pushing for better internet service

Victoria officials are asking local residents to fill out a survey as part of a regional push to improve internet service. A representative from a civil engineering firm unveiled a plan to build a reliable regional network that will bust monopolies and expand internet access through public-private partnerships at Tuesday morning’s Victoria Economic Development Corporation partnership meeting.
POTUSPosted by
Axios

The true cost of U.S. internet service

The Biden administration wants to cut Americans' monthly internet bills, making efforts to accurately measure those costs more urgent — and sometimes contentious. The big picture: The White House's executive order on competition, signed Friday, included a series of policies aimed at reducing what consumers pay for their online connections.
New York City, NYPosted by
WestfairOnline

AG Tong rejects Purdue Pharma settlement plan

Connecticut Attorney General William Tong is rejecting a plan embraced by 15 states, including New York, that involves a $4.5 billion settlement with Stamford’s Purdue Pharma. Under the plan, the states would agree to drop their opposition to Purdue Pharma’s proposed bankruptcy organization. The settlement would require the company to...
Texas StatePosted by
TheStreet

Frontier® Communications Is Expanding Its Texas Fiber-Optic Network To Bring Gigabit-Capable Broadband To An Additional 24,000 Consumers In 2021

Frontier Communications (FYBR) is expanding its 100 percent fiber-optic network in Texas, bringing blazing-fast speeds and reliable broadband connections to an additional 24,000 consumers in San Angelo, Texas in 2021 as the initial phase of its multi-year expansion effort. "This infrastructure investment stems from Frontier's belief that access to high-speed...
Calvert County, MDSo Md News.com

Hance calls out Calvert's internet provider

Plans to get everyone connected in Calvert appeared to be a bit disconnected based on conversations at Tuesday’s county commissioners’ meeting. Commissioner President Earl F. “Buddy” Hance (R) announced, “I am going to call Comcast out.” He noted the county plans to bring cable internet service from Comcast, Calvert’s lone provider, to every home in the county within 300 feet of rights of way.
Internetcwbradio.com

Support for Better Internet Connection Across the Country

(Gray News) As negotiators in Washington continue to hammer out an infrastructure package, millions of Americans still don’t have a quality internet connection. A massive investment in broadband is a must-have when pen goes to paper on this landmark infrastructure package. Making high-speed broadband internet available nationwide is a popular idea, 78% of Americans support it, according to an April poll.
Ohio StateWOUB

Study Finds Vax-A-Million Not Effective In Getting Ohioans Vaccinated

CLEVLAND (ideastream) — The DeWine administration and national researchers are at odds as to whether the state’s Vax-A-Million lottery sweepstakes made a significant impact on vaccination uptake. A new study published in JAMA from Boston University School of Medicine researchers found that while there was a temporary increase in vaccination...

Comments / 0

Community Policy