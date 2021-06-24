Mavericks eye Jason Kidd as candidate for coaching vacancy; Rick Carlisle endorses potential 'great marriage'
Soon after stepping down as the Dallas Mavericks coach after 13 seasons and one NBA title with the team, Rick Carlisle found himself another job as the new coach of the Indiana Pacers on a four-year, $29 million deal. Although his time with Dallas is done, that didn't stop the well-respected coach from sharing his opinion on who he would like to see fill his shoes for the Mavericks.www.cbssports.com
