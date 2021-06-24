Mavericks eye Jason Kidd as candidate for coaching vacancy; Rick Carlisle endorses potential 'great marriage'

Rick Carlisle expressed his excitement over working with the Indiana Pacers roster during his introductory press conference on Wednesday. "This is my kind of team. As I look at the roster and as I've talked to all these guys, I have an even greater feeling that it's a group of guys I will have a blast working with," said the 61-year-old. "I like the way they're talking. We're going to find a way to play better defense and we've got to get back to the playoffs."