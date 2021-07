Imagine the following scene. You have $1,000 in your bank account. You go to the bank to withdraw $100, but the bank teller tells you she’ll only give you $10. At a window next to you, you recognize a local recreation director. She tries to withdraw $500 but even though the money is in her account, the teller hands her a five-dollar bill and shuts the window. Would you put up with this? Well, actually, it appears you are. Because a local foundation which has been court ordered to distribute 2 million in funds to the citizens of Natchitoches is, to put it bluntly, giving very little of it away each year.