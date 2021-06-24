A New Cookbook Showcases the Delicious Variety of Colombian Cooking

As CEO of StyleBlueprint, Liza also regularly writes for SB. Most of her writing is now found in the recipe archives as cooking is her stress relief!. July 4th is like the Thanksgiving of summer when it comes to eating. Many gather with friends and family, and we eat … and we eat … and we eat. And we drink. And we laugh. And we watch fireworks. And for many of us, it’s a day where we have strong traditions around what we did growing up and we continue those same traditions today. We may always celebrate at the beach, or in the mountains, or with our neighbors. We may watch the same parade that we’ve been watching for decades or go to the same park or gather with the same friends and family members.