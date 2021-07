The gold markets were all over the place during the trading session on Monday, initially falling rather hard, but then turned around to form a bit of a hammer by the end of the day. We ultimately closed basically unchanged, sitting right at the 200-day EMA yet again. The 200-day EMA is an area that a lot of people will pay close attention to, and it is obvious that it has been acting essentially as a bit of a magnet for price. That being said, I think at this juncture we are still trying to figure out where to go next.