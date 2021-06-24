How to create a Maps itinerary on iPhone

It is possible to plan out a multi-stop journey on your iPhone, but you can't do it with Apple Maps or Google Maps. Here's what you can do. You can't do it. Almost a decade after the launch of Apple Maps, you still cannot use it to plan a route that takes you to three or more different places. — That's not entirely true. If you are already en route down Interstate 95, you can get your iPhone to give you a kind of temporary diversion to a restaurant or gas station on the way.