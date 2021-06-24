Cancel
Al Jazeera reporters awarded $280,000 settlement by county for tear gas use during Ferguson protests

National News Alert
 19 days ago

(Scott Olson/Getty Images)

By Brian Brant

(FERGUSON, Mo.) The St. Charles County will pay three journalists who were tear-gassed while covering the city's protests in the aftermath of the 2014 police shooting of Michael Brown by the Ferguson, Missouri SWAT Team.

Newsweek reports the $280,000 settlement came after the agreed to pay Al Jazeera journalists Ash-har Quraishi, Ash-har Quraishi and Sam Winslade who were one of several media organizations covering the city's protests following the killing of the 18-year-old by then-officer Darren Wilson. 

The group had been preparing for a live shot when the St. Charles County SWAT team fired tear gas. The law firm Lathrop GPM, which represented the journalists, said the chemical use was unwarranted.

Several videos showed there were no protestors in the area and no one was provoking Ferguson police by throwing bottles and rocks at them, despite the county's claims, per Newsweek.

Mary Enger, a spokesperson for St. Charles County, said a SWAT deputy fired a canister of tear gas "to clear an area near what he did not know at the time was an Al Jazeera news crew." She added that "the deputy exercised proper judgment in firing a single tear gas canister during a period of unprecedented public disorder in the region."

Bernie Rhodes, an attorney for the journalists, tied the settlement's size to the impact of George Floyd's death in May 2020.

"The jury's verdict finding Chauvin guilty of George Floyd's murder represents a turning point in America: jurors will no longer rely on law enforcement's version of what happened, especially where there is video that affirmatively disproves the police," he said. 

National News Alert

