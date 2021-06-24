Morning Glory Diner Offers From-Scratch ‘Greasy Spoon’ Classics on Cherokee Street

Moo’s Craft BBQ is not a new operation. Michelle and Andrew Muñoz started as backyard pop-up in East LA before taking on eventual stints at Smorgasburg. But with a new permanent space in Lincoln Heights - complete with a taproom and expansive side patio - the time to become a devout consumer of this popular BBQ is now. They’re currently only open Friday through Sunday from 11am until sell-out (which usually happens by 2pm), so we recommend showing up early and bringing some patience - you’ll be in line for several hours. So what’s the hype about? Central Texas-style BBQ that rivals the best of central Texas. Think pork ribs, smoked turkey, pulled pork, and the best brisket I have ever eaten. That said, the highlights on Moo’s menu aren’t just limited to big slabs of meat. The mac and cheese is crusty on top and properly gooey inside, the dill-heavy potato salad is light and fragrant, and if you show up to your next friend picnic with some of their tres leche pudding bread pudding, you’ll be the star of the afternoon.