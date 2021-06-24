Point CounterPoint faculty ensemble to play in Salisbury

The Salisbury Congregational Church will host the 41st season of the Salisbury Summer Performance Series this summer and welcomes back the Point Counterpoint faculty ensembles. Varying by camp session in terms of music directors and participants, these ensembles give the local public an opportunity to experience chamber music performed by some of the brightest young professional musicians from leading institutions. In the first of five such appearances this season, on Friday, July 2, at 7:30 p.m., the Point Counterpoint ensemble will perform the Piano Quartet in A Minor, Op. 7, of Vincent D’Indy and Franz Schubert’s Cello Quintet in C major, D 956.