Seminole man charged with making false report of child abuse

Tampa police arrested a former Pinellas County Sheriff’s deputy about 7 p.m. June 23 on a warrant charging him with making a false report of child abuse. According to a press release from the sheriff’s office, Kenneth Kimberlin, 49, of Seminole made calls to the Florida Child Abuse Hot Line making false allegations against Sheriff Bob Gualtieri. An arrest warrant was issued and Kimberlin was located in Tampa. He was booked into the Hillsborough County Jail where he was being held as of noon June 24 awaiting transfer to the Pinellas County Jail.