Surfside, FL

WATCH: FIU Engineer Discuss Possible Cause of Surfside Condo Collapse

NewsRadio WFLA
 19 days ago
Atorod Azizinamini, chair of the FIU College of Engineering and Computing’s Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering, watching the video from the scene and discussing possible causes of the building collapse in Surfside. Azizinamini is the author of many books and papers on structural engineering. In 1995, he was selected...

wflanews.iheart.com

Tampa, FL
Tampa Bay News, Traffic and Weather wherever you are with NewsRadio WFLA and WFLA News.

 https://wflanews.iheart.com
Surfside, FL
Surfside, FLNPR

An Engineer Working To Find A Cause For Condo Collapse Says It Will Be A Long Process

Structural engineers trying to learn what caused the collapse of the Champlain Towers South in Surfside, Fla., are expecting a long-term investigation. Allyn Kilsheimer, an engineer working for the city, tells Morning Edition that it's not clear how long it will take to find a cause – or multiple causes, if that's the case. There hasn't been anything uncovered so far that points to a reason for the condo's partial collapse on June 24, he says. Engineers have been at the site since June 25.
College Station, TXKCEN TV NBC 6

Texas A&M engineering professor working with first responders at Surfside condo collapse site

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A Texas A&M professor is at the site of the devastating condo collapse in Surfside, Florida, helping to search for victims. Dr. Robin Murphy is a professor of computer science and engineering at Texas A&M. She is a member of the nonprofit organization, Center for Robot-Assisted Search and Rescue, also known as CRASAR. Faculty members from Florida State are also members of this organization and have been working with local responders after the collapse on June 24. Dr. Murphy joined the group at the site on July 3.
