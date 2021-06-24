Cancel
Oklahoma State

Oklahoma father goes viral on TikTok for showing support for son with Pride flag

By KOCO Staff
CNN
 19 days ago
OWASSO, Okla. — An Oklahoma dad is going viral on TikTok for showing support for his son, who is gay, with a Pride flag outside their home.

John K. Wyatt and his family live in Owasso. He said he put up the flag to help their son, Caden, come out to the world.

“We thought it would just be the neighborhood, but it went worldwide,” Wyatt said in a message to KOCO 5. “We just really wanted everyone to know that our home is accepting and is a safe place.”

The flag is considered the LGBTQ ally flag. The video, posted on June 5, has since received more than 456,000 likes and been viewed 2 million times.

