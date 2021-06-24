Cancel
Holland captain Georginio Wijnaldum to wear rainbow armband in Euro 2020 last-16 tie in Hungary to make a stand for diversity... and is ready to consider WALKING OFF if racially abused

Georginio Wijnaldum will wear a captain's armband with the words 'One Love' and a rainbow motif for Holland's last-16 Euro 2020 tie against the Czech Republic in Hungary on Sunday.

The midfielder, who has just joined PSG from Liverpool, also said the team could walk off if they were subject to racist or homophobic abuse as Cristiano Ronaldo and Kylian Mbappe allegedly were in group games at Puskas Arena in Budapest.

Wijnaldum said the armband was partly directed at Hungary's passing of a law that forbids gay people from featuring in educational materials in schools or TV shows for those under 18.

Holland captain Georginio Wijnaldum to make stand for diversity by wearing rainbow armband

'It is not just against Hungary,' he said. 'The armband means a lot because we stand for diversity – one love means everybody is a part of it and everybody should be free to be who they are.'

Wijnaldum called on UEFA to take stronger action against racism and said players subjected to abuse should not have to make a decision on whether to walk off the field in protest or not.

Wijnaldum said he had thought long and hard about leaving the pitch if subjected to racism when the Dutch play at the Puskas Arena in Budapest against the Czech Republic in the Euro 2020 round of 16 on Sunday, but was still in two minds.

'I've thought about it very carefully. I previously indicated that I would walk off,' Wijnaldum told a news conference, 'but that was easier to say back then, because I had never really run into that problem.

The midfielder said the team could walk off if they are subjected to abuse at Puskas Arena

'After that I started to think very hard about it. "Gini, you will play in Hungary later in the tournament, what will you do if it happens? What if you play against a weaker team and those fans know that and they antagonise you to get you to walk off the field so that you lose the match?"'

Wijnaldum said the responsibility for action lay with the match officials and European football's governing body UEFA.

'I think I will I go to the referee but, to be honest, I'm not sure what my reaction is going to be in the heat of the moment.

'I've never experienced it myself and I hope never to. But if it happens, UEFA must act. They need to realise that if they don't, they are putting a big responsibility on the players.

Kylian Mbappe was allegedly subjected to racial abuse during France's draw with Hungary
Sections of the Hungary crowd in Budapest were reportedly heard shouting out monkey noises

'UEFA must protect the players. It shouldn't be the responsibility of the players,' Wijnaldum added.

'Some players have walked off in the past but if you ask them if they felt supported, I think they'll say they weren't.

'If the referee, or maybe the opponents, jump in, then the signal is stronger. That's what I'm thinking right now but I'm not ruling out walking off the field if something like that happens on Sunday.'

UEFA are investigating alleged racist incidents at the Puskas Arena, where France's Kylian Mbappe was said to have been subjected to abuse in Saturday's 1-1 Group F draw with Hungary.

The incident comes just days after homophobic chants had been targeted at Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo.

Cristiano Ronaldo was reportedly subjected to homophobic abuse during win over Hungary

