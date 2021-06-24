Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

A new iPhone SE with 5G is coming in 2022, but it may have the same old design

Digital Trends
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple isn’t abandoning the iPhone SE line and is set to revive its most affordable phone model in 2022, according to a new report from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. In notes described by MacRumors, Kuo says a new iPhone SE will be coming in 2022. Buyers interested should not expect a redesign — instead, it will keep the same iPhone 8-style look as the 2020 iPhone SE. While that design is pretty tired at this point, there are other internal changes to keep things interesting.

www.digitaltrends.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iphone Se#Apple Iphone#Iphone 11 Pro#Iphone Se 2020#Jp Morgan Chase
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Iphone
News Break
Apple
News Break
Technology
News Break
Cell Phones
Related
Cell PhonesDigital Trends

You won’t believe how cheap this iPad is at Staples

While tablet deals aren’t rare, you shouldn’t let iPad deals expire without taking advantage of the discounts for Apple’s tablets, especially if the offers involve the latest versions of the mobile devices. If you’ve been planning to buy an iPad, you’re in luck because Staples is offering the 32GB, Wi-Fi model of the 8th-generation iPad at $30 off, bringing its price down to a more affordable $299 from its original price of $329.
Cell PhonesPosted by
CNN

We just tried the biggest new features coming to your iPhone and iPad this year

IOS 15 and iPadOS 15 are coming to your iPhone and iPad this fall to offer things like Focus modes and screen sharing on FaceTime — and we just got an early look. Since early June, we’ve been using the developer beta of the two operating systems across a few iPhones and iPads. Many of the changes are impressive and make the devices feel a little bit newer, kind of like teaching an old dog new tricks. And if you’re interested, Apple is now rolling out public betas of iOS 15 and iPadsOS 15 — but be aware that it’s not final software, so bugs and slowdowns are likely. Some applications may not work and not all features are enabled. We’d highly recommend installing on a secondary device or, as a minimum, backing up your data.
Cell PhonesPosted by
Forbes

New Apple Leak Reveals iPhone 13 Design Shock

Expectations for Apple’s iPhone 13 range are changing rapidly after two separate reports in a week revealed widely expected upgrades will be missing. And now iPhone fans have been dealt another blow. In a shock new report, Digitimes has revealed that (for a second year running) Apple is set to...
Cell PhonesPosted by
GeekyGadgets

More iPhone 13 dummy handsets confirm new design

We previously saw some dummy units of the new iPhone 13 and 13 Pro smartphones and now some more photos have appeared online. These photos of the dummy units of this years new iPhones were posted on Twitter by DuanRui and the design is the same as the previous ones we saw.
Cell Phonesiclarified.com

New 'iPhone 13' Dummy Models Corroborate Rumored Design [Images]

Check out these 'iPhone 13' dummy models which corroborate the rumored new design for Apple's next generation smartphone. The images were spotted on Weibo by DuanRui and reposted on Twitter. The 'iPhone 13' is widely rumored to feature a redesigned camera assembly and a smaller notch with the earpiece moved...
Cell Phonesithinkdiff.com

Apple expands AiP substrates supply chain for new 5G mmWave iPhone 13 series

DigiTimes reports that Apple has enlisted a new supplier ‘AT&S’ for BT-based AiP (antenna in package) substrates for the upcoming 5G mmWave iPhone 13. With the latest addition, the company’s substrates supply chain constitutes 5 manufacturers. Apple offers 5G network support across iPhone 12 series but 5G mmWave connectivity is...
Cell PhonesTom's Guide

iPhone 13 could get a major 5G boost — here’s why

Apple made a big step by adding 5G connectivity to the iPhone 12, but it may be taking that even further with the iPhone 13 range. In fact, Apple may have to expand its supply chain to supply all the extra 5G parts it needs. That’s according to a report...
Cell PhonesPhone Arena

iPhone 12 5G crosses 100 million sales and matches iPhone 6 supercycle

The iPhone 12 series kickstarted a huge iPhone upgrade supercycle for Apple that’s expected to continue beyond 2021 and a new report sheds even more light on the iPhone 12 line’s performance thus far. The iPhone 12 5G is experiencing the first supercycle since the iPhone 6. Counterpoint Research reports...
Cell Phonesimore.com

Apple gearing up for iPhone 13 mmWave 5G demand, says Digitimes

Apple has reportedly added another substrate supplier to its iPhone 13 supply chain. Digitimes says 60% of iPhone 13 models sold will feature faster mmWave 5G. Multiple previous reports Apple will expand support for the faster version of 5G with its next iPhone. A new report from Digitimes echoes previous...
Cell Phonespocketnow.com

Apple betting big on 5G, increases iPhone 13 5G suppliers

Apple is committed to bringing faster 5G connectivity outside of the US, according to a new report. Last year’s iPhone models were equipped with mmWave-capable chipset, however this was limited to only the US, the rest of the world has only received the slower sub-6GHz 5G support. This might change...
Cell Phonesgsmarena.com

Apple increases 5G component orders for iPhone 13 lineup

The iPhone 12 family is the first lineup to support 5G connectivity but the mmWave support is limited to US as the rest of the world got only sub-6GHz 5G support. Now more markets are expected to adopt the faster mmWave standard and Apple wants to be ready. ?. Anonymous.
Cell PhonesAndroid Authority

OnePlus confirms Nord 2 5G is coming, will have high-end MediaTek power

OnePlus has confirmed that the Nord 2 5G is coming. It also revealed that the phone is powered by the Dimensity 1200 chipset. The OnePlus Nord was the manufacturer’s first budget phone in years, and it was definitely one of the best mid-range devices of 2020. OnePlus has released a slew of Nord devices since then, but you could definitely argue that the original Nord still reigns supreme.
Cell PhonesPosted by
Tom's Guide

Best iPhone SE deals for July 2021

IPhone SE deals are easy to find these days. Retailers from Best Buy to Walmart are offering discounts on Apple's budget smartphone, which can be had for next to nothing. That said, you'll find the best iPhone SE deals at wireless carriers. Many are offering the iPhone SE for free when you meet certain requirements.
Cell Phonesdroidholic.com

Honor X20 SE launched with Dimensity 700 5G

Just a couple of weeks ago, Honor 50 series went official in China, which included three phones under it, the Honor 50 SE, Honor 50 & Honor 50 Pro. Today, Honor launched a new mid-range phone under the “X” series named the Honor X20 SE. As the name suggests, this is the cheapest offering from the brand under the X20 series, and interestingly, no other phones under the X20 series were launched alongside it. So maybe the vanilla Honor X20 would launch sometime later.

Comments / 0

Community Policy