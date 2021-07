GREELEY, CO – WeldWerks Brewing Co. proudly announces the next iteration of their philanthropic 10K IPA series. At least $10,000 in proceeds from the sale of 10K IPA: House That Beer Built will be donated to Greeley-Weld Habitat for Humanity’s House That Beer Built program so that they can provide the Legawi family a home in Greeley. The beer will be available on July 9 at the brewery.