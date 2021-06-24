Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brooks County, GA

Flood Advisory issued for Brooks, Thomas by NWS

weather.gov
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-24 14:51:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-24 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Brooks; Thomas The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southwestern Brooks County in south central Georgia Southeastern Thomas County in south central Georgia * Until 600 PM EDT. * At 251 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1.5 and 3.5 inches of rain have fallen in the last 1 Hour. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Quitman, Thomasville, Boston, Barwick, Pidcock, Dixie, Oaklawn, Grooverville, Brooks Co A/p, Eason, Newark, Thomasville Municipal A/P, Dillon and Blue Springs. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Brooks County, GA
State
Georgia State
City
Barwick, GA
City
Quitman, GA
City
Thomasville, GA
City
Brooks, GA
City
Boston, GA
County
Thomas County, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#National Weather Service#Central Georgia#Extreme Weather#Flood Advisory#Brooks Thomas#Brooks Co A P
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
AfricaPosted by
Reuters

Worst violence in years spreads in South Africa as grievances boil over

JOHANNESBURG, July 13 (Reuters) - Crowds clashed with police and ransacked or set ablaze shopping malls in cities across South Africa on Tuesday, with dozens of people reported killed, as grievances unleashed by the jailing of ex-president Jacob Zuma boiled over into the worst violence in years. Protests that followed...
MilitaryCBS News

Top U.S. commander in Afghanistan steps down as troops withdraw

The top U.S. commander in Afghanistan, General Scott Miller, stepped down on Monday, symbolizing the end of America's 20-year military mission in the country. Washington Post reporter Missy Ryan joins "Red and Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with more on military operations there going forward and why some intelligence officials fear a Taliban takeover soon after the U.S. withdrawal.
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

U.S. support grows as Cubans take to the streets to protest: "We've been fighting this fight for a long time"

President Biden is expressing support for demonstrators in Cuba after thousands of people took to the streets in one of the country's biggest protests in decades. "The U.S. stands firmly with the people of Cuba as they assert their universal rights. And we call on the government of Cuba to refrain from violence in their attempt to silence the voices of the people of Cuba," he said.
TV SeriesPosted by
CBS News

"The Crown," "The Mandalorian" and "WandaVision" lead 2021 Emmy nominations

The nominations for the 73rd annual Emmy Awards were announced Tuesday with streaming channels taking a large and decisive lead in the battle against traditional cable shows. Netflix's "The Crown" and Disney+'s "The Mandalorian" tied for the most nominations with each show receiving 24 each. Not far behind, Marvel's "WandaVision" received 23 nominations, including one for the song "Agatha All Along."

Comments / 0

Community Policy