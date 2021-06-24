Flood Advisory issued for Brooks, Thomas by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 14:51:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-24 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Brooks; Thomas The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southwestern Brooks County in south central Georgia Southeastern Thomas County in south central Georgia * Until 600 PM EDT. * At 251 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1.5 and 3.5 inches of rain have fallen in the last 1 Hour. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Quitman, Thomasville, Boston, Barwick, Pidcock, Dixie, Oaklawn, Grooverville, Brooks Co A/p, Eason, Newark, Thomasville Municipal A/P, Dillon and Blue Springs. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.