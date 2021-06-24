Flood Warning issued for Columbia, Hamilton by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-25 10:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-25 10:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Columbia; Hamilton The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a * Flood Warning for North Central Columbia County in northern Florida Northeastern Hamilton County in northern Florida Southern Echols County in southeastern Georgia * Until 500 PM EDT. * At 157 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Jasper, Jennings and Belmont. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area.