Watch Tom Brady Sing Song From ‘Hamilton’ With James Corden

By Adam London
NESN
NESN
 19 days ago
Ever wonder what Tom Brady is listening to as he arrives for to the stadium on Sundays?. There’s a good chance it’s showtunes. Well, maybe not. But Brady definitely is a big fan of musicals, something he acknowledged during Wednesday’s episode of “The Late Late Show with James Corden” on CBS. In fact, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback has seen Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “Hamilton” live not once, not twice, but three times.

