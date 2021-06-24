Watch Tom Brady Sing Song From ‘Hamilton’ With James Corden
Ever wonder what Tom Brady is listening to as he arrives for to the stadium on Sundays?. There’s a good chance it’s showtunes. Well, maybe not. But Brady definitely is a big fan of musicals, something he acknowledged during Wednesday’s episode of “The Late Late Show with James Corden” on CBS. In fact, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback has seen Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “Hamilton” live not once, not twice, but three times.nesn.com
Comments / 0