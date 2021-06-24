Special Weather Statement issued for Bighorn Mountains Southeast, Southeast Johnson County by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 12:40:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-24 13:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Very heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until this storm passes. Target Area: Bighorn Mountains Southeast; Southeast Johnson County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CENTRAL JOHNSON COUNTY UNTIL 115 PM MDT At 1249 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10 miles east of Dullknife Reservoir, or 21 miles south of Buffalo, moving southeast at 5 mph. It is also near and over the Robinson fire area. Penny size hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm. Brief heavy rain is also likely, with about a half inch fallen already. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of central Johnson County.