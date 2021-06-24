Cancel
Yavapai County, AZ

Special Weather Statement issued for Yavapai County Mountains, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins by NWS

 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-24 11:45:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-24 12:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Yavapai County Mountains; Yavapai County Valleys and Basins SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR YAVAPAI COUNTY UNTIL 1215 PM MST At 1151 AM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Camp Verde, moving east at 15 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph and small hail will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Camp Verde, Montezuma Castle National Monument, Middle Verde, Mcguireville and Lake Montezuma.

#Special Weather Statement#Mountains#Basins#Doppler
